Commissioner Appreciates DCs Performance During Eid Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:25 PM

Commissioner appreciates DCs performance during Eid lockdown

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Mondays appreciated initiatives of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to check coronavirus in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Mondays appreciated initiatives of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to check coronavirus in the area.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Divisional Commissioner expressed gratitude to all DCs, DPOs, doctors, paramedical staff, ulema, traders, transports, hoteliers' association and media for performing their duties diligently and actively during Eid's vacation that had halted the spread of the virus.

He said that due to all-out cooperation and utmost efforts, precious lives were kept secured during Eid Fitr. In this connection, he has also appreciated the performance of Transport Department.

