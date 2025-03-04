Open Menu

Commissioner Appreciates IUB For Literary, Cultural Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has said that the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival is an excellent event to highlight the region's culture and heritage on both national and international levels.

In recent years, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has successfully organized three literary festivals.

The commissioner expressed these views during a meeting with the organizers of the literary festival at her office.

The focal person for the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival, Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, briefed her about various segments of the event. The commissioner emphasized that the administration will provide full support to maintain the beautiful tradition. In this regard, efforts will be made to reach out to public and private institutions for collaboration, she added.

