Commissioner apprises Shauzab Kanwal about development projects of Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal was called on the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab here at the Commissioner office on Thursday.

They discussed the ongoing development projects of Ahamdpur East.

The commissioner told the federal parliamentary secretary that amount of Rs 2.311billion was earmarked for 112 development projects of Ahmadpur East under Annual Development Program.

He told that Rs 150 million were allocated for 121 projects of Ahmadpur east under the SAP-1 program and as many funds for 90 development schemes under the SAP-2 program.

The commissioner told that as many as 133 development projects of Ahamdpur East out of a total 421 have been completed so far.