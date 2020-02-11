Commissioner approved NOC of new patrol pumps, poultry sheds

Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood has approved NOC of 36 new patrol pumps and 11 poultry sheds across division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood has approved NOC of 36 new patrol pumps and 11 poultry sheds across division.

Cases of eight poultry sheds have been rejected for not meeting the rules while 39 poultry sheds violated the code. She chaired the committee divisional environmental meeting that was attended by ACC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, AD Environment Anjum, inspector Ms.Saira and Prof.Ghulam Sarwar.Around 18 cases of Sargodha, four of khushab, six of Mianwali and eight of Bhakkar cases of petrol pumps were presented for approval in meeting.

After completing paperwork, NOC of all Petrol Pumps have been approved .

While 58 cases of poultry sheds for approval was also presented in meeting.It was told to the meeting that under the law, any poultry shed must be five hundred meter away from the residential area and a distance of one kilometer from one shed to another.

Commissioner dismissed eight poultry cases located in residential area while he directed to take action against 39 poultry sheds established without approval. He also directed the environment department to take action against kiln and factories involved in air pollution.Commissioner also directed the environment department field inspector to be vigilant against dengue.