Commissioner approves 1% of all schemes for PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to give one percent of all development projects to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to resolve financial issues.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of PHA here on Friday, the commissioner formed a special team comprised of Municipal Officer Regulation, District sports Officer, Senior Officer of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and PHA to investigate the ownership of the rooms constructed at water works road. He sought detailed report from the committee by January 13.

Commissioner directed Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani to ensure payment of one percent of each development project to PHA in order to resolve financial issues of the department.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua and concerned officers of all departments were also present in the meeting.