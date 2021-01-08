UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Approves 1% Of All Schemes For PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner approves 1% of all schemes for PHA

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to give one percent of all development projects to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to resolve financial issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to give one percent of all development projects to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to resolve financial issues.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of PHA here on Friday, the commissioner formed a special team comprised of Municipal Officer Regulation, District sports Officer, Senior Officer of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and PHA to investigate the ownership of the rooms constructed at water works road. He sought detailed report from the committee by January 13.

Commissioner directed Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani to ensure payment of one percent of each development project to PHA in order to resolve financial issues of the department.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua and concerned officers of all departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Water Road Waqas Khan January All From

Recent Stories

Osama Satti murder case: Five policemen removed fr ..

14 minutes ago

Uganda names 25 man squad for Africa Nations Champ ..

4 minutes ago

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for trout fish farming ..

4 minutes ago

FBR constitutes committee to further simplify inco ..

4 minutes ago

3-day cleanliness drive concludes in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record of Over $41,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.