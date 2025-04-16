Commissioner approves promotion of BISE Multan officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The promotional board, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan, met

here on Wednesday with Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan in the chair

and approved promotion of three officials.

Two assistants Muhammad Mazhar and Lal Muhammad were promoted from BS-16 to BS-17

while a senior clerk Sultan Mahmood was promoted from BS-14 to BS-16,

said an official release issued here.

The commissioner congratulated the officials and advised them to work harder and perform

duty with dedication to serve people.