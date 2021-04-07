Commissioner approves public library upgradation, renovation under Rs 9.4m scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday ordered upgradation of public library and its renovation on modern lines with a visible touch of traditional cultural colours to facilitate book lovers.

During a visit to the public library accompanying deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad, commissioner said that a facilities of a reading hall, three wash rooms and a canteen would be added to the public library under a Rs 9.4 million scheme.

He said that the canteen would be outsourced to generate revenue for the library.

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad said that civilized nations keep their relationship with books in tact and added that the new initiative would facilitate book readers.