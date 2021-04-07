UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Approves Public Library Upgradation, Renovation Under Rs 9.4m Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Commissioner approves public library upgradation, renovation under Rs 9.4m scheme

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday ordered upgradation of public library and its renovation on modern lines with a visible touch of traditional cultural colours to facilitate book lovers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday ordered upgradation of public library and its renovation on modern lines with a visible touch of traditional cultural colours to facilitate book lovers.

During a visit to the public library accompanying deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad, commissioner said that a facilities of a reading hall, three wash rooms and a canteen would be added to the public library under a Rs 9.4 million scheme.

He said that the canteen would be outsourced to generate revenue for the library.

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad said that civilized nations keep their relationship with books in tact and added that the new initiative would facilitate book readers.

Related Topics

Visit Reading Million Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

21 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

6 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese business delegation discusses collaboratio ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Ex-Prime Minister Berlusconi Hospitalized ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.