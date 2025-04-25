Open Menu

Commissioner Approves Revised Estimates For 14 Infrastructure Projects

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner approves revised estimates for 14 infrastructure projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan chaired the Divisional Development Working Party meeting and approved revised estimates for 14 ongoing schemes under the Highways and Buildings departments on Friday.

The approved schemes include seven projects related to road construction and repair, with four in Bhakkar and three in Mianwali.

Additionally, the Buildings Department presented schemes for construction and renovation of one college in Sargodha, three in Bhakkar, and three in Mianwali districts.

The commissioner directed the director of colleges to make sure commencement of classes immediately after the completion of college infrastructure projects.

He also instructed the respective the deputy commissioners to conduct on-site inspections of the ongoing road schemes through their special teams and submit detailed reports to his office.

Highlighting the importance of quality and timely completion, the commissioner urged all concerned to ensure that the development projects meet the highest standards. He reiterated that public welfare projects remain the top priority of the government and warned that any negligence or delay would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

1 hour ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

4 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

4 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

22 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan