Commissioner Approves Revised Estimates For 14 Infrastructure Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan chaired the Divisional Development Working Party meeting and approved revised estimates for 14 ongoing schemes under the Highways and Buildings departments on Friday.
The approved schemes include seven projects related to road construction and repair, with four in Bhakkar and three in Mianwali.
Additionally, the Buildings Department presented schemes for construction and renovation of one college in Sargodha, three in Bhakkar, and three in Mianwali districts.
The commissioner directed the director of colleges to make sure commencement of classes immediately after the completion of college infrastructure projects.
He also instructed the respective the deputy commissioners to conduct on-site inspections of the ongoing road schemes through their special teams and submit detailed reports to his office.
Highlighting the importance of quality and timely completion, the commissioner urged all concerned to ensure that the development projects meet the highest standards. He reiterated that public welfare projects remain the top priority of the government and warned that any negligence or delay would not be tolerated.
