Open Menu

Commissioner Approves Solarization Of Education Board Building

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner approves solarization of education board building

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Jahanzaib Awan has approved switching the building of Education Board to the solar system.

Board Secretary Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch along with Engineer Shoaib Saber met with the commissioner and and briefed them about solarization.

He said that after the approval of the Board of Governors, steps were being taken to convert all offices in the building of the Education Board to the solar system. He said that experts had recommended installation of a 250 kV system for the education board, which was estimated at Rs25 million. "The project will be completed in six months. Surplus electricity will be sold to Fesco," he added.

The secretary of the board said that the completion of the project would save the institution over Rs11 million annually in terms of electricity and generator fuel. The commissioner directed to complete all the process in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Electricity Education All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

44 minutes ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

16 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

16 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

16 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan