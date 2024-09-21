Commissioner Approves Solarization Of Education Board Building
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Jahanzaib Awan has approved switching the building of Education Board to the solar system.
Board Secretary Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch along with Engineer Shoaib Saber met with the commissioner and and briefed them about solarization.
He said that after the approval of the Board of Governors, steps were being taken to convert all offices in the building of the Education Board to the solar system. He said that experts had recommended installation of a 250 kV system for the education board, which was estimated at Rs25 million. "The project will be completed in six months. Surplus electricity will be sold to Fesco," he added.
The secretary of the board said that the completion of the project would save the institution over Rs11 million annually in terms of electricity and generator fuel. The commissioner directed to complete all the process in a transparent manner.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
103 kg drugs seized18 seconds ago
-
Experts highlight risk factors, growing threat of Alzheimer’s disease10 minutes ago
-
Cycling for Peace: NACTA’s rally inspires community spirit on Peace Day20 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day of Peace20 minutes ago
-
Four arrested, five cases for overpricing essentials20 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 11 suspects with weapons, stolen bikes, expensive phones50 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for effective implementation of CM’s Awami Agenda program1 hour ago
-
Preparations reviewed for holding of MDCAT2 hours ago
-
Cleanliness drive under CM's 'Awami Agenda' program in full swing2 hours ago
-
RDA seals 108 under construction buildings on violation of anti-dengue SOPs2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy in Madrid presents credential to President Macron2 hours ago
-
ANF busts gang supplying drugs to students using social media2 hours ago