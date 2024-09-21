Commissioner approves solarization of education board building

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Jahanzaib Awan has approved switching the building of Education Board to the solar system.

Board Secretary Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch along with Engineer Shoaib Saber met with the commissioner and and briefed them about solarization.

He said that after the approval of the Board of Governors, steps were being taken to convert all offices in the building of the Education Board to the solar system. He said that experts had recommended installation of a 250 kV system for the education board, which was estimated at Rs25 million. "The project will be completed in six months. Surplus electricity will be sold to Fesco," he added.

The secretary of the board said that the completion of the project would save the institution over Rs11 million annually in terms of electricity and generator fuel. The commissioner directed to complete all the process in a transparent manner.