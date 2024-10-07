Commissioner approves three development schemes

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) convened to review and approve several development schemes, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) convened to review and approve several development schemes, here on Monday.

The meeting focused on five proposed projects from Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur districts. The committee approved three schemes, with one project each for Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards and adhering to deadlines for the completion of each project. He stated, "Timely and quality completion of schemes is essential for the development of any district."

The approved schemes primarily involve the construction of roads and streets. However, two proposed schemes were withdrawn during the meeting.

Director Development Lahore Javed Rasheed Chauhan along with development officers from across the division participated in the meeting.