Commissioner Approves Three Development Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) convened to review and approve several development schemes, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) convened to review and approve several development schemes, here on Monday.
The meeting focused on five proposed projects from Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur districts. The committee approved three schemes, with one project each for Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards and adhering to deadlines for the completion of each project. He stated, "Timely and quality completion of schemes is essential for the development of any district."
The approved schemes primarily involve the construction of roads and streets. However, two proposed schemes were withdrawn during the meeting.
Director Development Lahore Javed Rasheed Chauhan along with development officers from across the division participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
DC holds introductory meeting
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills
Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation
Primary teachers protest across the province
Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..
PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine
Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC holds introductory meeting11 seconds ago
-
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills13 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocities in Palestine1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program1 hour ago
-
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation1 hour ago
-
Primary teachers protest across the province1 hour ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment1 hour ago
-
PHA deploys inspection teams to monitor operations2 hours ago
-
PPP Sanghar decides to fully participate in Hyderabad rally on October 182 hours ago
-
Health Minister condemns tragic blast near Karachi Airport2 hours ago
-
World's silence on plight of oppressed people of Palestine is human tragedy: CM2 hours ago
-
Providing eyesight to visually impaired persons is noble cause: DC2 hours ago