Commissioner Approves Three Developments Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim on Tuesday approved three development projects in the meeting held here.

According to a spokesperson,projects included--an up gradation of rural health center at Chak no.102/15 Khanewal,construction of trauma center costing Rs.223 million at Tibba Sultanpur district Vehari and about 14 water schemes of WASA costing Rs.282 million at union councils,were approved.

The Commissioner emphasized the need of transparency in completion of all of the three important projects.

He hinted at conducting complete audit of the development funds being reserved for carrying out the projects.

Commissioner Amir said that any of the contractor found abandoning or leaving the project incomplete or using substandard material would be blacklisted for life.

The meeting also included briefings from relevant department officials regarding various aspects of project implementation.

