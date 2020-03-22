Commissioner arranges BBQ for zaireen at Quarantine Centres

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Naseem Sadique arranged a special "Barbecue" for zaireen at Quarantine Centre in DG Khan here on Sunday.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Quarantine Centre and held meeting with residents, who were tested negative at Danish school.

Commissioner Naseem Sadique assured the people that they were ready to serve the inmates round the clock.

The Barbecue and other items including toothpaste, dates, milk, tea leave, disposable spoon, shirts, shaving material and many items of daily used were also given to inmates of local quarantine facility.

Zaireen thanked the Commissioner and his team for extending every possible facility to them.