Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi Announces Committees To Resolve Issues Of Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi announced forming local market committees in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to resolve the issues of markets, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi announced forming local market committees in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to resolve the issues of markets, here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the LCCI while LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Executive Committee Members and leaders of market associations also spoke on the occasion.

The commissioner said that the proposed committees would monitor and prepare recommendations for markets development. He said that market visits would be conducted while markets would also be restored in their true shape under public-private partnership.

Replying to a question, he said that issue of industrial zoning would be resolved soon.

He said that Lahore City was divided within various agencies including walled city, WASA, LDA etc. "I am focusing to inter-agencies coordination", the Commissioner said and added that serious efforts were being made to resolve the parking issue.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh called for construction of new parking plazas around the city markets to get rid of the traffic issues.

He said that proposed parking plazas should be built on public-private partnership while rotary parking could also be opted where sufficient space was not available.

The LCCI president suggested formation of a committee having representatives from district government, WASA, LDA and Police Department.

