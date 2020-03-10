UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Ask Authorities To Provide Relief To Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:39 PM

Commissioner ask authorities to provide relief to farmers

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar, Tuesday directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar, Tuesday directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Irrigation and Agriculture departments and directed officials concerned to resolve problems of farmers.

He directed that only approved varieties of standard wheat seeds should be provided to farmers so that agriculture targets could be achieved.

Related Topics

Poor Agriculture Sukkur Wheat

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Attempt on the Life of Sudan ..

9 minutes ago

WTI oil price rebounds 10%

3 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors not closed' to cooperation with ..

3 minutes ago

Spring second rain spell to start tomorrow:Directo ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind cl ..

3 minutes ago

Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.