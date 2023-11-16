Open Menu

Commissioner Ask To Provide Relief To Masses In Hyderabad Division

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad, Syed Khalid Haider Shah asked the Deputy Commissioners to provide maximum relief to the people, particularly in the health and education sectors of their respective districts.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure daily visits to health and education centres in persons and point out the issues being faced by the people of their respective districts.

The report regarding the non-availability of required facilities as well as a shortage of staff at health and education centres should be submitted to the Commissioner’s Office and the same data should also be updated at the portal of the Sindh Chief Minister, he added.

The Commissioner also asked the Deputy Commissioners to review the progress of ongoing development schemes and ensure the quality of work with the utilization of granted funds on the projects.

The prices of essential commodities should also be checked regularly with imposition of fines and require legal action against the hoarders and profiteers, he added.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioners to visit petrol pumps in their respective districts, check the quality of petroleum products, prices and action against the owners of those petrol pumps who were involved in violation of the government directives. The Deputy Commissioners should submit the performance report to the Commissioner’s Office and also update the progress at the portal of the Sindh Chief Minister, he added.

The Deputy Commissioners, the majority of them attended the meeting through video link, briefed the Commissioner about the performance of their respective districts and also apprised the issues being faced by them in updating the data at the portal of the Sindh Chief Minister. The Commissioner assured them that the issue would be forwarded to high-ups for early redress.

