Commissioner asked to ensure essential items at fixed price

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday asked all DCs to ensure essential items are available to the consumers at prices fixed by his office.

He has directed the DCs to take stern action against profiteers, hoarders and forbidden them from showing any leniency.

Mahesar also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khaurpur and Ghotki districts and Assistant Commissioners to clamp down against profiteers.

He said that the magistrates have been deputed to control the prices of essential food items during Ramazan adding that the magistrates took action against profiteers in different districts of the Sukkur division under the supervision of their respective deputy commissioners (DCs).

Magistrates, including additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars, monitored the prices of essential commodities in their jurisdictional areas and fined those violating the government's official rates.