- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency
Commissioner Asked To Train Subordinate Staff In Dealing Business Community With Decency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded from Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud to stop subordinate officers from adopting step motherly attitude towards the business community in the name of encroachment operations.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed upon Commissioner Peshawar to train district administration about dealing with public in decent and respectful manner.
Expressing regret over daily vandalism and offensive operations in the markets and the abusive and arrogant behavior of the district administration, former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that all this is done by people who are devoid of the values of the province in every respect.
In civilized societies, the elimination of encroachments is also done with utmost courtesy so that hatred does not spread, people do not hate the law but rather trust in his administration, he stressed.
Ghulam Ali said that Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud has always been a smart officer with values and humanitarian attitude. He should call a meeting of all his ACs and tell them that first greeting and then speech is not the duty of any one institution, it is a permanent law applicable to every institution.
There are presidents of markets who should be taken into confidence by officials before launching of any anti-encroachment drive, he suggested.
While harassing every small and big trader and businessman in the name of encroachment by attacking them with a hammer and a half is not acceptable, he added.
He said that the air conditioners and vehicles of government offices are run with the tax money of these same small and big traders and attitude of district administration towards these people should be improved.
He said that as the District Nazim, there were big and real encroachments, including the Qila Bala Hissar petrol pump, the walls of the provincial assembly and the governor's house, dozens of five-storey houses, and hundreds of graves, but there was no protest or uproar from any place.
The reason was that he considered himself a servant, not a master, and took the people into his confidence and carried out these deeds, Ali claimed.
He said that the economic and moral exploitation of the business community should be stopped and the Commissioner Peshawar should take strict notice of these matters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children3 minutes ago
-
6 held for gambling on cockfighting in Rawat3 minutes ago
-
IRSA reduces water shortage to 27 % for Kharif season3 minutes ago
-
AC inspects market3 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Rashid Ahmed3 minutes ago
-
Wheat burnt in two fire incidents in Layyah3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister launches nationwide anti-polio drive, vows complete eradication13 minutes ago
-
Kohat police conduct search operation, arrest suspects13 minutes ago
-
Easter symbolizes peace, love and tolerance: CM Gandapur23 minutes ago
-
Chiniot prepares for 5-day anti-polio campaign23 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers netted with 6 kg charas23 minutes ago