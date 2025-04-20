Open Menu

Commissioner Asked To Train Subordinate Staff In Dealing Business Community With Decency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded from Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud to stop subordinate officers from adopting step motherly attitude towards the business community in the name of encroachment operations.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed upon Commissioner Peshawar to train district administration about dealing with public in decent and respectful manner.

Expressing regret over daily vandalism and offensive operations in the markets and the abusive and arrogant behavior of the district administration, former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that all this is done by people who are devoid of the values of the province in every respect.

In civilized societies, the elimination of encroachments is also done with utmost courtesy so that hatred does not spread, people do not hate the law but rather trust in his administration, he stressed.

Ghulam Ali said that Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud has always been a smart officer with values and humanitarian attitude. He should call a meeting of all his ACs and tell them that first greeting and then speech is not the duty of any one institution, it is a permanent law applicable to every institution.

There are presidents of markets who should be taken into confidence by officials before launching of any anti-encroachment drive, he suggested.

While harassing every small and big trader and businessman in the name of encroachment by attacking them with a hammer and a half is not acceptable, he added.

He said that the air conditioners and vehicles of government offices are run with the tax money of these same small and big traders and attitude of district administration towards these people should be improved.

He said that as the District Nazim, there were big and real encroachments, including the Qila Bala Hissar petrol pump, the walls of the provincial assembly and the governor's house, dozens of five-storey houses, and hundreds of graves, but there was no protest or uproar from any place.

The reason was that he considered himself a servant, not a master, and took the people into his confidence and carried out these deeds, Ali claimed.

He said that the economic and moral exploitation of the business community should be stopped and the Commissioner Peshawar should take strict notice of these matters.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan