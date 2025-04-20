Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded from Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud to stop subordinate officers from adopting step motherly attitude towards the business community in the name of encroachment operations.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed upon Commissioner Peshawar to train district administration about dealing with public in decent and respectful manner.

Expressing regret over daily vandalism and offensive operations in the markets and the abusive and arrogant behavior of the district administration, former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that all this is done by people who are devoid of the values of the province in every respect.

In civilized societies, the elimination of encroachments is also done with utmost courtesy so that hatred does not spread, people do not hate the law but rather trust in his administration, he stressed.

Ghulam Ali said that Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud has always been a smart officer with values and humanitarian attitude. He should call a meeting of all his ACs and tell them that first greeting and then speech is not the duty of any one institution, it is a permanent law applicable to every institution.

There are presidents of markets who should be taken into confidence by officials before launching of any anti-encroachment drive, he suggested.

While harassing every small and big trader and businessman in the name of encroachment by attacking them with a hammer and a half is not acceptable, he added.

He said that the air conditioners and vehicles of government offices are run with the tax money of these same small and big traders and attitude of district administration towards these people should be improved.

He said that as the District Nazim, there were big and real encroachments, including the Qila Bala Hissar petrol pump, the walls of the provincial assembly and the governor's house, dozens of five-storey houses, and hundreds of graves, but there was no protest or uproar from any place.

The reason was that he considered himself a servant, not a master, and took the people into his confidence and carried out these deeds, Ali claimed.

He said that the economic and moral exploitation of the business community should be stopped and the Commissioner Peshawar should take strict notice of these matters.