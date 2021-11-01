Commissioner asks above 12 years students to get vaccinated against Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of public and private sectors schools and colleges to ensure vaccination of above 12 years students against COVID-19 in accordance with the directives of NCOC.

The Commissioner emphasized this while addressing a meeting here at his office on Monday which attended by all concerned officers of district and divisional administrations as well as health and education department to review the pace of vaccination against Covid-19 among students.

He asked the management of public and private schools and colleges to inform the students and their parents through circulars that those students of above 12 years who have still not vaccinated against pandemic would not allow to appear in the examinations.

He also asked the Director Private Schools to cancel the registration of the school with immediate effect if the school management refused to carry out vaccination process among the school students. The officers concerned should remain in contact with the DCs of their respective districts in this regard, he added.

The spread of Covid-19 badly affected the education of the future generation and there is the need to take serious measures for controlling the spread of pandemic, he said and directed to all DCs to assigned tasks to assistant commissioners,mukhtiarkar and personally monitor the vaccination process in their respective districts.