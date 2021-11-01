UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Above 12 Years Students To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:53 PM

Commissioner asks above 12 years students to get vaccinated against Covid-19

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of public and private sectors schools and colleges to ensure vaccination of above 12 years students against COVID-19 in accordance with the directives of NCOC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of public and private sectors schools and colleges to ensure vaccination of above 12 years students against COVID-19 in accordance with the directives of NCOC.

The Commissioner emphasized this while addressing a meeting here at his office on Monday which attended by all concerned officers of district and divisional administrations as well as health and education department to review the pace of vaccination against Covid-19 among students.

He asked the management of public and private schools and colleges to inform the students and their parents through circulars that those students of above 12 years who have still not vaccinated against pandemic would not allow to appear in the examinations.

He also asked the Director Private Schools to cancel the registration of the school with immediate effect if the school management refused to carry out vaccination process among the school students. The officers concerned should remain in contact with the DCs of their respective districts in this regard, he added.

The spread of Covid-19 badly affected the education of the future generation and there is the need to take serious measures for controlling the spread of pandemic, he said and directed to all DCs to assigned tasks to assistant commissioners,mukhtiarkar and personally monitor the vaccination process in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

11 minutes ago
 VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary Universi ..

VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary University partner to train UAE&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT t ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT till Nov 4

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

1 hour ago
 DC listens public complaints at revenue public ser ..

DC listens public complaints at revenue public service court

2 minutes ago
 Petition filed against Nooriabad reference under N ..

Petition filed against Nooriabad reference under NAB ordinance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.