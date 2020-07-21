Commissioner asks amusement parks restoration in Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to renovate and restore the amusement parks in Hyderabad so that the citizens could get better recreational facilities and healthy atmosphere at their nearest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to renovate and restore the amusement parks in Hyderabad so that the citizens could get better recreational facilities and healthy atmosphere at their nearest.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday, the Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to submit comprehensive proposals after completion of landscaping of historial Rani Bagh (Zoological Garden). The condition of Rani Bagh can be improved with the earnings through sale of entry tickets of the parks, he said.

The commissioner was informed that out of 16 public parks of Taluka Qasimabad some of the parks have been handed over to Hyderabad Development Authority after removal of encroachments. The Commissioner asked the Chief Municipal Officer Qasimabad to lift the garbage heaps around Abbas Bhai Park. He also directed the submission of proposals after conducting survey of Hussainabad Park.

The Commissioner also directed the officers of Forest Department to play its role in making the parks of Hyderabad green while launching projects under Green Pakistan Programme.