Commissioner asks building department to submit proposals under M&R schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of Provincial Building Department to submit proposals under M & R schemes 2021-2022 which approved by district Oversight Committees of the divisions.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner while reviewing the M & R schemes of the year 2021-2022 has directed the completion of these projects in time and within the limit of allotted budget.

However, he said that prior to launching these schemes, the officers should submit proposals, documentary evidences and cost of construction which approved by the District Oversight Committees so that work on these schemes could be started in time.

He also directed them that complete payment should not be paid to contractors concerned without completion of schemes and issuing verification certificates. The copy of the verification certificate should also be submitted to his office, the Commissioner directed.