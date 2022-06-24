Commissioner asks cent percent coverage against Polio in Hyderabad district

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the concerned officers to ensure immunization of under aged children with trained workers during polio eradication campaign being started in the district from June 27, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the concerned officers to ensure immunization of under aged children with trained workers during polio eradication campaign being started in the district from June 27, 2022.

The vaccinators should be trained so that they could visit door to door and administer anti polio drops to under age children in all union councils of Hyderabad district and some union councils of Jamshoro district, he added.

The Commissioner issued such directives while inaugurating the polio eradication campaign here at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad Hyderabad on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Addition Commissioner-II Sanaullah Rind and District Focal Person of Dr. Jamshed Khanzada were also present on the occasion.

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer while briefing the Commissioner informed that all required arrangements have been completed to launch the polio eradication campaign in satisfactory manner.

During the campaign, he informed that anti-polio drops will be administered to 3,68,026 under aged children in all 54 union councils of Hyderabad district.

He informed that a total of 1366 mobile vaccination teams will administer anti polio drops by visiting door to door while immunization will also be carried out at 135 fixed centres and 43 transit points of the district.

The District Health Officer further informed that polio eradication campaign will be carried out under supervision of 87 union council medical officers and 332 area incharges.

The Commissioner was also briefed that 188 teams with 54 supervisors have been set up to administer anti polio drops to 59122 under aged children in five union councils of Jamshoro district.