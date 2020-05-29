Commissioner asks concerned authorities to be prepare for floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Friday directed that construction and repairing of river banks must be completed soon and monitoring of water flow should be improved in wake of any flood-like situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Friday directed that construction and repairing of river banks must be completed soon and monitoring of water flow should be improved in wake of any flood-like situation.

While presiding over a high-level meeting for Flood Control at his office here today, he said that banks of Sutlej and Chenab rivers must be fortified and control rooms must be set up at all the tehsils level.

He said that all the necessary equipment needed for rescue and relief must be arranged before time.

Commissioner also directed to conduct mock exercises for better preparation against floods.

The meeting was told that arrangements for setting up 16 relief camps have been completed by the Revenue Department in Bahawalpur district, while the Health Department will set up 18 camps and 13 camps by Livestock Departments well.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoab Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other officers.