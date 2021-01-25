Commissioner asks DC to speed up Polio immunization

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of all districts of the division to speed up Anti-Polio Vaccination with special focus to cover all refusals.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force with all Deputy Commissioners of the districts of Hyderabad division through video link on Monday.

The Commissioner reviewed the post campaign achievements and to discuss arrangements for next anti polio campaign and urged the Deputy Commissioners that polio free districts status must be assured in future as polio free.

The Commissioner further directed them to submit a detail performance report of health facilities, lack of staff and other facilities. In addition to this, the Commissioner said that administration must identify the issues of less performing union councils in their districts and take serious efforts to improve the performance.

The Additional Commissioner II Tahir Memon gave a detail presentation on the present situation of polio campaign of all districts.

He informed the Commissioner that in 2017 Hyderabad district was polio free and environmental sample was also negative but due to migration of families from rural to urban areas, the environmental sample became positive in December 2020, however with collective efforts, the lost status will be achieved soon.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting that refusal cases have been addressed/covered in Hyderabad District at some extent and hoped that by revising micro plan we will improve the performance.

The Deputy Commissioner of different districts of Hyderabad division also briefed the meeting about polio campaign and routine immunization in their respective jurisdictions.

The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners that all polio workers who are performing their duties in good manner must be awarded to increase their moral.