Commissioner asks DCs to ensure power backup support to hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed to Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to ensure power backup support to hospitals.

The commissioner on Sunday also issued directives to health officers of the divisions to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to critical patients and provision of all facilities to the admitted patients in ICU and on ventilators.

The commissioner issued such directives in wake of sudden power breakdown. He also asked the deputy commissioners to check the status of hospitals of their respective districts.