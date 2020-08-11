UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks DCs To Prepare SOPs For Visiting Shrines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday asked to deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to draft comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that shrines of holy saints could be opened for devotees in protective manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday asked to deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to draft comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that shrines of holy saints could be opened for devotees in protective manner.

Presiding over a video link meeting here at his office, the Commissioner informed that the provincial home department had issued notification allowing the devotees to visit shrines and pay homage to holy saints, however, opening of these places had been linked with preparation of SOPs with consultation of the concerned deputy commissioners.

The deputy commissioners concerned should convene meetings with the management of Mazaars and prepare effective standard operating procedures so that shrines could be opened for devotees with adoption of precautionary measures, he said and directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the entire process.

