Commissioner asks DCs to remove all illegal encroachments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Saturday said that no one will be allowed to build permanent and temporary construction on state land and asked Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to remove all illegal construction on the irrigation canals immediately.

The Commissioner issued these directives while presiding a follow up meeting regarding the details of encroachment on state land.

The Commissioner directed DCs to ensure immediate and effective action for the removal of all illegal structures built on the irrigation canals and water courses. He also directed the officers of the irrigation department to contact the respective deputy commissioners of their district and provide the details of encroachment on canals and irrigation department land as the effective and timely actions could be taken against the encroachers.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with the officers of irrigation departments of their respective districts at their earliest so that effective plans could be formed and implemented in letter and spirit.

The Commissioner also directed the formation of anti-encroachment committees to be headed by the deputy commissioners at the district level with the objective to remove the encroachments from the state land and the orders of the courts could be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Chief Engineer Irrigation Haji Khan Jamali briefed in the meeting and informed that in first phase all remaining encroachments on the irrigation canals, water courses, protective dykes and routes leading to canals will be removed till the end of February 28,2021, for which support from respective district administration will be needed.

He further informed that the notices have also been issued to the encroachers after identifying the state /irrigation land illegally confiscated by them.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghafar Soomro, who attended the meeting in person, ensured full support and cooperation with the irrigation department to root out the encroachments on irrigation land and canals in district Hyderabad.

He requested the Chief Engineer to share the details of Hyderabad district so that notices could be served with strict actions accordingly.

The Deputy Commissioners of Badin, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiyari and Jamshoro districts of Hyderabad Division attended and assured full support and cooperation with irrigation department for the anti-encroachment drive.

Among others, Managing Director SIDA Wali Muhammad Naich and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind also attended the meeting.