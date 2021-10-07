UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks DCs To Update Micro Plan Against Polio

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:57 PM

Commissioner asks DCs to update micro plan against Polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked to all Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad Division to update micro plans according to field and improve all indicators so that the future generation could be saved from Polio.

Presiding over the meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio Eradication Campaign through video link, the Commissioner asked them to gear their efforts with dedication and hard work and unearth the disease at the earliest from their respective districts.

The Polio eradication is a national cause therefore the officers who have been assigned this task should discharge their responsibilities in serious manner, he said and maintained that no negligence will be tolerate in this regard.

Earlier, the Focal Persons for Polio Eradication Dr. Jamshed Khanzada briefed the meeting about the preparation of Polio Eradication Campaign and also about the Anti-Measles Campaign being started at national level from November 15, 2021.

