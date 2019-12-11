Commissioner asks DEOs to submit reports of non-functional schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan on Wednesday asked District Education Officers (DEOs) to submit reports against non-functional schools, absent teachers and problems of schools.

He took this decision while chairing a meeting to review performances of educational institutions of Quetta district for improving quality of education in the area, said press release issue here.

District Education Officer Quetta Abdul Hameed, DEO Pishin Abdul Ghafar, DEO Qilla Abdullah, Kaleem Shah, DOE, Female Quetta Farzana Ahmedzai, DOE, Male Quetta Muhammad, DOE Schools Tariq Daniyal and other related officials attended the meeting.

The decision was made in the meeting that all available facilities would be provided to schools in Quetta for achieving objectives of quality education and strict action could be taken against absent teachers in order to ensure attendance of teachers for improving performance of educational institutions.

The meeting also decided that non-functional schools would be reopened by ensuring new teachers appointments there.

Commissioner Quetta Division said data of schools, non-functional and absent teachers would be completed to present their reports which would be addressed according to light of reports, saying each possible measures would be taken to ensure attendance of teachers in remote areas of district.

He said no compromise would be made on attendance of teachers and measures could be taken to address complaints of teachers for provision of facilities to them because education is key role in development of any society.

The Commissioner said practical steps would be taken to make functional schools and to discuss to high officials to recruit new teachers to reduce shortage of instructors in the schools.