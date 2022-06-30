Commissioner asks departments concerned to ensure arrangements prior to rains

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to ensure all arrangements prior to expect heavy rains in order to avert eventuality if any during downpour

He also asked the officers concerned to finalize the cleanliness plan after heavy rains and also ensure timely collection of offal of the sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday which reviewed the arrangements to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains and cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who was also holding additional charge of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority suggested the Commissioner to impose section 144 Cr.

P.C. prohibiting the holding of cattle markets in different parts of the district.

The Commissioner asked the officers concerned to initiate action for arranging cattle market on city roads.

He also directed the arrangements of timely collection and disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha and emphasized the need of setting up a complaint cell in this regard, adding that he directed the cleanliness of fun land and parks of the Zoological Garden Hyderabad in order to provide recreational facilities to the people.