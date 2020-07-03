Commissioner asks departments concerned to prepare comprehensive contingency plan

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the departments concerned and administration Hyderabad to prepare comprehensive contingency plans in order to meet any eventuality during expected heavy rains of monsoon season and floods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the departments concerned and administration Hyderabad to prepare comprehensive contingency plans in order to meet any eventuality during expected heavy rains of monsoon season and floods.

He emphasized this while presiding over a meeting here on Friday which also attended among others by Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner HMC Anees Ahmed Dasti and Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon.

While reviewing the arrangements for monsoon season, the Commissioner directed the officers of all concerned departments to complete all precautionary measures from their sides which included de-silting of drain lines, upgrading and activation of pumping stations as well as availability of required machinery and tools.

The Mayor Hyderabad informed the meeting that in view of forecast of twenty percent more rainfall this, the HMC management has been engaged to prepare all arrangements to meeting the challenge however, he underlined the need of taking the elected representatives into confidence as they would be available in fields during emergency.

The Commissioner directed the HESCO management to complete the repair and maintenance work of all feeders prior to rainfalls in order avert power failure. The HESCO officers assured the Commissioner that work of supply of electricity to pumping stations from dual feeders will be during current week.

The Commissioner also asked the officers of Irrigation Department to ensure strengthening of vulnerable points of river dykes within stipulated period in order to avert losses of live and property during expected floods.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Municipal Commissioner HMC and Managing Director WASA also briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements which made to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains and floods.