Commissioner asks departments concerned to speed up efforts in meeting rains, flood challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to accelerate their efforts in meeting challenges of expected heavy rains and floods in the division.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday to review the arrangements of handling the situation during expected heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad, the Commissioner asks the officers concerned to improve the drainage system and ensure early disposal of rainwater from the areas whenever they inundate during rainfalls.

He also directed the officers of HMC and WASA to submit performance report on daily basis after mapping the drainage system of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner should monitor the entire process in this regard, he said and asked the formation of taluka level monitoring teams.

The Commissioner also underlined the need of maintaining drainage lines on priority basis particularly in such areas which were reported disturbed from accumulation of rainwater last year.

The heads of concerned departments as well as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad briefed the Commissioner about the plans for meeting out the challenges of expected heavy rains and floods while representatives of Pakistan Army also assured for extending cooperation during rains/floods emergency if occurred.