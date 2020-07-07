UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Asks Departments Concerned To Speed Up Efforts In Meeting Rains, Flood Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:22 PM

Commissioner asks departments concerned to speed up efforts in meeting rains, flood challenges

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to accelerate their efforts in meeting challenges of expected heavy rains and floods in the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to accelerate their efforts in meeting challenges of expected heavy rains and floods in the division.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday to review the arrangements of handling the situation during expected heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad, the Commissioner asks the officers concerned to improve the drainage system and ensure early disposal of rainwater from the areas whenever they inundate during rainfalls.

He also directed the officers of HMC and WASA to submit performance report on daily basis after mapping the drainage system of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner should monitor the entire process in this regard, he said and asked the formation of taluka level monitoring teams.

The Commissioner also underlined the need of maintaining drainage lines on priority basis particularly in such areas which were reported disturbed from accumulation of rainwater last year.

The heads of concerned departments as well as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad briefed the Commissioner about the plans for meeting out the challenges of expected heavy rains and floods while representatives of Pakistan Army also assured for extending cooperation during rains/floods emergency if occurred.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Hyderabad From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan's itinerary of England tour confirmed

1 minute ago

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

11 minutes ago

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

47 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

Admin tightens noose around profiteers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.