Commissioner asks Deputy Commissioner to submit detail report regarding new vegetable market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro to submit detail report within three days regarding new vegetable market

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday, the Commissioner also directed the officers of concerned departments to complete all ongoing development schemes of the vegetable markets as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro assured the Commissioner that all development schemes will be completed within time and the allotment process will also be completed up to November 30, 2019 with directives to plot owners to construct their sheds and storages within three to four months.

After completion of allotment process, the storage and offices of old vegetable markets would be closed by imposing Section 144 Cr. P.C. and traffic in down town city areas will be managed in effective manner.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning Muatassam Abbasi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh were also present on the occasion.