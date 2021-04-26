Commissioner asks deputy commissioners, district health officers to prepare health emergency plans

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday asked the deputy commissioners and district health officers of the division to prepare emergency plans against COVID-19 of their respective districts.

He asked to submit the same along with available health facilities to curtail third wave of COVID-19.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office with the deputy commissioners, district health officers and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The Commissioner said though all bed in leading hospitals of Hyderabad have been occupied however, the situation was not out of control. In such case, the option of referring the patients of COVID-19 to other public and private hospitals was available, while Hyderabad Club could also be converted into temporary hospital, he said.

He said that the administration also possessed different options to handle the situation after spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

The commissioner directed strict action against those shopkeepers and restaurant owners who were found involved in violation of Standard Operating Procedures. The shops and restaurants should be sealed with immediate effect in case of violation, he added.

He also underlined the need of enhancing health facilities in all districts of the division with gearing up the process of vaccination against COVID-19.

The police should also be deployed at the internal and external routs with strict monitoring of transport, he said and directed the closure of all "Dhabaas" and restaurants situated along highway till further order.

The Commissioner also appealed to religious leaders and Pesh Imaams" of Masajid to implement SOPs in letter and spirit during prayers and also to create awareness among worshipers to ensure social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitizing their hands.

He said areas where smart lockdown has been declared by the government should be monitored strictly with action against violators with imposing fines upon violaters.

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjil karim Kharal informed the meeting that the administration has called the Pakistan Army to help the Police in maintaining and implementing the SOPs against COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting about the measures taken by the district administration for handling the situation. The deputy commissioners of other districts of Hyderabad division who attended the meeting through video link also briefed the participants of the meeting.