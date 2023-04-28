Commissioner asks deputy commissioners to hold district intelligence committee meetings

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to hold a meeting of the district intelligence committee of their respective districts and make the campaign of anti-narcotics successful

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to hold a meeting of the district intelligence committee of their respective districts and make the campaign of anti-narcotics successful.

The Sindh Government has decided to make the province free from narcotics and provide all assistance to divisional administrations in this regard, the Commissioner informed this while presiding over the meeting of the divisional intelligence committee here at his office on Friday which was also attended by the DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah.

In order to curb the menace of narcotic use, the Commissioner informed that legislation will also be carried out so that the drug traffickers could be punished accordingly.

Besides action against drug traffickers, he directed the officers concerned to launch a mass awareness campaign in collaboration with social welfare organizations and education institutions so that the people could aware of the hazards of narcotics use and they extend their full cooperation for unearthing of narcotics dens.

The Commissioner asked the officers concerned to unearth narcotics dens and also strictly monitor the local manufacturing of narcotics. He also directed them to utilize all resources to achieve hundred percent results of the anti-narcotics campaign.