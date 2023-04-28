UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Deputy Commissioners To Hold District Intelligence Committee Meetings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Commissioner asks deputy commissioners to hold district intelligence committee meetings

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to hold a meeting of the district intelligence committee of their respective districts and make the campaign of anti-narcotics successful

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to hold a meeting of the district intelligence committee of their respective districts and make the campaign of anti-narcotics successful.

The Sindh Government has decided to make the province free from narcotics and provide all assistance to divisional administrations in this regard, the Commissioner informed this while presiding over the meeting of the divisional intelligence committee here at his office on Friday which was also attended by the DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah.

In order to curb the menace of narcotic use, the Commissioner informed that legislation will also be carried out so that the drug traffickers could be punished accordingly.

Besides action against drug traffickers, he directed the officers concerned to launch a mass awareness campaign in collaboration with social welfare organizations and education institutions so that the people could aware of the hazards of narcotics use and they extend their full cooperation for unearthing of narcotics dens.

The Commissioner asked the officers concerned to unearth narcotics dens and also strictly monitor the local manufacturing of narcotics. He also directed them to utilize all resources to achieve hundred percent results of the anti-narcotics campaign.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividend ..

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividends

3 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Ru ..

UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

3 minutes ago
 Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agr ..

Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agreements With CIS

3 minutes ago
 Controlling mosquito breeding must to prevent deng ..

Controlling mosquito breeding must to prevent dengue: Emergency Office

3 minutes ago
 PDM government working selflessly to steer Pakista ..

PDM government working selflessly to steer Pakistan out of troubles, says Gorcha ..

3 minutes ago
 Strict action against hoarders orders

Strict action against hoarders orders

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.