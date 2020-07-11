UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks District Administration To Ensure Timely Drain Lines De-silting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration to ensure de-silting of all drain lines in time so that the people could not face any inconvenience during rainfalls of the monsoon season.

While reviewing the desilting work of drain lines and visiting different pumping stations here on Saturday, the Commissioner also directed the officers of concerned departments to also provide all required facilities at the pumping stations so that disposal of rainwater could be continued without any hindrance.

Besides reviewing the de-silting work and visiting WASA pumping stations in different parts of Hyderabad, the Commissioner also visited Hyderabad- Tando Muhammad Khan Road where he reviewed the pace of repair work near SITE area Latifabad.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure quality during completion of the project so that rainwater could not submerge the area during rainfalls as witnessed in the last year.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon and Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi also accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.

