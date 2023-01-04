Commissioner asks district administrations to cooperate with Endowment Fund Trust

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners of the city and Jamshoro districts to extend full cooperation to the Endowment Fund Trust in the preservation of heritage and historic buildings in their respective districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners of the city and Jamshoro districts to extend full cooperation to the Endowment Fund Trust in the preservation of heritage and historic buildings in their respective districts.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, the Commissioner said all efforts should be made regarding preservation of historic buildings of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts which have been declared national.

The meeting which attended by the Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa and officials of the University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology Jamshoro and Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University have discussed at length the preservation of historic buildings and structure including Sehwan Fort and Runni Kot of Jamshoro district, Tapedari school, Revenue Building and Old Campus of Hyderabad district.

The Commissioner asked the officers concerned to implement the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard and ensure the preservation of these historic buildings and structures within time and directed them to submit a report in the next meeting.