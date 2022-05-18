UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Effective Measures For Cultural, Historical Places Preservation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservation

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the Secretary Endowment Fund Trust and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro to make effective measures for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the Secretary Endowment Fund Trust and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro to make effective measures for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district.

The legal complications which creating obstacles in repair and renovation recreational places, establishment of museum as well as restoration of the status of Sehwan Fort must be resolved at the earliest so that schemes, prepared with the support of Endowment Fund Trust could be completed, he directed.

The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, which attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad, Secretary Endowment Fund, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jamshoro.

He directed the documentation of all schemes with allocation of required land for preservation of cultural and historical places under Heritage Act. The offices, functioning in the historical bungalow of Sehwan Fort should be shifted to other places with immediate effect so that Endowment Fund Trust could establish the museum, he said and added that encroachment around the fort should also be removed in order to remove obstacle in restoring the historical status of the fort.

The Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund while briefing the meeting emphasized the need of the setting up state of the art laboratory for research on materials which collected from historical places of the district.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahaw ..

Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

5 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

6 minutes ago
 Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husban ..

Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

6 minutes ago
 Use of modern technology, suitable varieties empha ..

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

9 minutes ago
 Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupe ..

Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupees fine in Haripur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.