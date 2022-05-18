Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the Secretary Endowment Fund Trust and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro to make effective measures for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the Secretary Endowment Fund Trust and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro to make effective measures for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district.

The legal complications which creating obstacles in repair and renovation recreational places, establishment of museum as well as restoration of the status of Sehwan Fort must be resolved at the earliest so that schemes, prepared with the support of Endowment Fund Trust could be completed, he directed.

The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, which attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad, Secretary Endowment Fund, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jamshoro.

He directed the documentation of all schemes with allocation of required land for preservation of cultural and historical places under Heritage Act. The offices, functioning in the historical bungalow of Sehwan Fort should be shifted to other places with immediate effect so that Endowment Fund Trust could establish the museum, he said and added that encroachment around the fort should also be removed in order to remove obstacle in restoring the historical status of the fort.

The Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund while briefing the meeting emphasized the need of the setting up state of the art laboratory for research on materials which collected from historical places of the district.