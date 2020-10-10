Commissioner asks effective plan for restoration of recreational activities in Rani Bagh

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the concerned officers to prepare effective plan for early recreational activities in Rani Bagh, the only spot for the citizens on Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the concerned officers to prepare effective plan for early recreational activities in Rani Bagh, the only spot for the citizens on Hyderabad.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Saturday regarding rehabilitation, renovation and beautification of Rani Bagh, he vowed to make all out efforts for early provision of recreational facilities to the citizens.

He directed the officers of Municipal Committee Qasimabad to shift the committee workshop to another spot so that the outer route of Open Air Theatre of Rani Bagh could be cleared for visitors. The lighting system of Rani Bagh should be improved with a smooth water supply for improvement of grass of the park, he said and also underlined the need for a proper drainage system.

The Commissioner expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of Abbas Bhai Park and asked the officers concerned to ensure renovation and rehabilitation of the area with proper lighting system so that the area could be utilized for the visit of citizens.

Later, the Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator Hyderabad Muhammad Asif Bughio, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro paid detailed visit to zoological are of Rani Bagh and directed the repair and maintenance of cages of animals and precious birds.