Commissioner asks eradication of polio is national responsibility

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran Tuesday said that eradication of polio disease was our national responsibility and children under the age of five years could only be protected from this deadly virus by giving polio drops.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event organized on the occasion of World Polio Day.

Addressing the gathering, he said that health department officers and polio teams were playing an important role in the eradication of this disease. Besides, he said the role of scholars, social organizations and media was also commendable.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where this disease exist," he added.

Commissioner emphasized the need of taking joint efforts and hoped that Inshallah Pakistan would be free from polio disease.

"Parents are requested to give polio drops to protect their children from life-long disability because the war to eradicate polio from Pakistan will be won with the support of people of all segments" he said.

He urged members of the civil society, scholars, media to play an effective role for the eradication of polio.

"Everyone has a religious and moral duty to play its part in fight against polio, he said, adding that effective strategies have been put in place where the polio virus was present.

He noted that the anti-polio campaign would continue for five days.