Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner asks expediting parks restoration, rehabilitation project in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned to expedite the development work for restoration and rehabilitation of 23 parks of Hyderabad city so that recreational facility could be provided to citizens at the earliest.

Necessary directions have already been issued to other district administrations for the restoration of parks in their respective districts, the Commissioner informed this during his visit to Shaheed - Millat Park at Latifabad and Hussainabad Park here on Wednesday.

In order to provide attractive and beautiful spaces and platforms to the general public for recreational activities, the Commissioner informed that different parks in Hyderabad division particularly in Hyderabad City are being restored and rehabilitated at modern patterns of landscaping with setting up the food courts and fun lands for children.

In this regard, he said the technical assistance from the qualified engineers, designers and experts are being sought out from different universities and institutes. He said that after vacation of state land the green belt will be established by plantation of ten thousand trees at both sides of different roads, streets and ways of the city.

On arrival of off spring season in the mid of February, the Commissioner informed that flower shows will be organized in different parks of the division particularly in Hyderabad city.

The Commissioner asked the administrator Hyderabad Municipal Committee (HMC) to complete the restoration and rehabilitation work of Shaheed Millat Park till February 12,2021 and also directed the concerned engineers to expedite the work of Hussainabad Park.

