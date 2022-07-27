Commissioner asks for adequate cleanliness, sanitation arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of all concerned departments to make adequate arrangements of cleanliness, health and sanitation in their respective districts during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of all concerned departments to make adequate arrangements of cleanliness, health and sanitation in their respective districts during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

All concerned should prepare comprehensive plans in this regard particularly at the routes of mourning processions and the places of Majalis-e-Aza, the Commissioner directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday regarding arrangements during the month Muharram-ul-Haram particularly Youm-e-Ashur.

The Commissioner also asked the SSPs of all districts of Hyderabad division to ensure maintenance of law and order situation during the month. He also appealed to ulemas of all sects to extend their full cooperation to the police of their respective districts for maintaining security during the month.

The police officers should ensure foolproof security arrangements during the month particularly on Youm-e-Ashur, he emphasized adding that cleanliness, disposal of sewage and packing of manholes at the routes of mourning processions should also be ensured by the departments concerned.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of all districts of the division should set up control rooms in their respective offices for addressing the public grievances round the clock.

Besides Islamic programmes, no other programmes would be allowed to telecast at cable networks and legal action will be taken against those cable operators involved in violation of the orders, he maintained.

The commissioner also asked the officers of HESCO to avoid load management from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily during Muharram-ul-Haram. The officers of health department PPIH should put all hospitals, rural health centres and basic health units of their respective districts on high alert on Youm-e-Ashur, he said and added that availability of mobile health units and medical camps should also be ensured at the routes of mourning processions on Youm-e-Ashur.

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah who also attended the meeting informed that the police have already finalized all security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with activation of intelligence network. He also briefed the participants about the security plans including monitoring of activities through CCTV cameras at the routes of mourning processions and places of Majalis-e-Aza, monitoring of social media to take prompt action against those involved in spreading such hateful materials which could create law and order issues. Besides police, he informed, the Rangers will also be called to assist in maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.