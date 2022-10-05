UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Gearing Up Relief Work For Flood Affected People Of Dadu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner asks gearing up relief work for flood affected people of Dadu

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to gear up the relief work as well as disposal of stagnant water and rains/flood hit areas of Dadu district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to gear up the relief work as well as disposal of stagnant water and rains/flood hit areas of Dadu district.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of concerned departments at Deputy Commissioner Office Dadu on Wednesday, the Commissioner directed them to drain out the stagnant rains/flood water with speedy measures so that the affected people could return to their homes at the earliest.

He said that the objective of holding meetings in all district headquarters was to review the situation and gear up the relief activities, repair and reconstruction of damaged infrastructures in road and streets and rehabilitation of rains and flood affected people at the earliest.

He asked the engineers of the irrigation department and officers of the district administration to ensure early disposal of stagnant water of MNV drain, adding no delay in this regard will be tolerated.

He also directed the submission of a complete survey report to him within three days in regard to the disposal of stagnant water from the affected areas.

He also underlined the need of combined efforts from National Highway Authority, provincial and district roads departments so that the communication facility could be restored in the district.

The meeting, which also attended by the DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Syed Riaz Shah, was informed that stagnant water was being disposed off in the river Indus through MNV Drain and Manchar Lake. Besides, the work of repair and reconstruction of damaged roads was also in full swing in the district and the situation in affected areas was being improved gradually.

