Commissioner Asks Gearing Up Vaccination Against COVID-19 In Jamshoro District

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of the concerned department to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion and ensure one hundred percent coverage against COVID-19 in Jamshoro district.

The Commissioner issued such directives while addressing a maiden meeting with the district officers of different departments of Jamshoro at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Wednesday.

He underlined the need of enhancing the 42 percent rate of vaccination against COVID-19 to one hundred percent in order to save the precious lives of the people adding that due to limited resources, it could not be possible to provide medical treatment to COVID-19 affected people at large scale.

The Commissioner also emphasized upon the officers of concerned departments to play their due role in accomplishing the task of one hundred percent coverage of anti-polio immunization during the upcoming polio eradication campaign. He advised them to focus their attention towards refusal cases so that all under aged children could get anti-polio drops.

He also directed the revenue officers to enhance the potential assessments and ensure the recovery of agriculture income tax. Sindh Chief Minister is taking keen interest in bringing improvement in recoveries of agriculture income tax from his home district, he said and adding the maximum revenue generation will be helpful for the country as well as Sindh province therefore, the assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of the district should improve the system of revenue income tax collection besides mutation.

The Commissioner also directed against illegal housing societies and asked the officers concerned to submit a report to his office in this regard. He also underlined the need of bringing improvement in the system of zakat collection so that the deserving persons could get zakat without any hurdle.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa informed the Commissioner about the progress on development schemes being carried out in health, education and cultural sectors adding that the provincial government had launched various mega development projects in the district which after completion would provide direct benefits to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner also briefed the Commissioner about the arrangement of organizing the annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to be organized in the last week of march 2022.

He also briefed the Commissioner about provision of cordial atmosphere in the campuses of higher learning institutions, opportunities of recreational spots including Kheer Thar National Park, detail of tax collection as well as anti encroachment campaign being launched by the district administration in various parts of Jamshoro.

