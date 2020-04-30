Commissioner asks HESCO to minimize load management duration

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to minimize the duration of load management so that the people could not face any inconvenience during the lockdown.

Holding meeting with HESCO officers here at his office on Thursday, the Commissioner also directed them not to carry out load shedding during timings of Sehri and Aftar and take prompt measures for removal of any technical fault of power installation if communicated. The technical staff should be put on alert for resolving any complaint, he added.

The HESCO officers briefed the Commissioner about the issues being faced in carrying out uninterrupted power supply and informed that the staff has been engaged round the clock to facilitate the customers under difficult circumstances.