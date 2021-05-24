Commissioner asks irrigation officers to submit required machinery list for encroachments removal

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of Sindh Irrigation Department to provide list of operational machinery required for removal of encroachments from irrigation land.

Presiding over meeting with the officers of Sindh Irrigation Department here at his office on Monday, the Commissioner also directed them to submit details of encroached areas to respective deputy commissioners and form a comprehensive plan for removal of encroachments before start of monsoon season.

The Commissioner on the occasion also asked the district administration Hyderabad about till date preparation of organizing mango show upon which, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Tibrez Sadiq Mari informed that the district administration was in contact with all stakeholders to organize the event in befitting manner.

The Commissioner informed that Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has assured that participation of the university in the mango show adding that due to prevailing situation of pandemic, the possibility of organizing the event through virtual pattern could not be ruled out as such type of virtual events are being organized in all over the world due to threat of the spread of COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro assured the Commissioner that all available resources would be utilized for organizing mango show in befitting manner.