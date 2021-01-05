UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks Launching Solid Waste Management At Karachi Pattern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner asks launching solid waste management at Karachi pattern

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Sindh Solid Waste Management board to launch the projects for Hyderabad and Jamshoro district at the pattern of Karachi so that healthy and clean atmosphere could be provided to both the districts.

The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Tuesday to form a strategy regarding solid waste management in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

He said provision of clean and healthy atmosphere to the people is on top priority of the administration therefore formation of effective strategy is required in this regard.

The meeting which attended among others by MPAs Jam Khan Shoro and Abdul Jabbar Khan, DIG Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Administrator Hyderabad Safdar Bughio and Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa has discussed at length the issue of solid waste management and issues of landfill sites in both the districts.

The Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa briefed the participants of the meeting about the work being carried out in Karachi and informed that an effective strategy is being made to lift thousands tons of garbage from roads and streets and its disposal to landfill sites. The tendering process will be started soon, he added.

