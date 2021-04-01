Commissioner asks lifting debris from roads

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to officers concerned to lift the debris of demolished structures from roads in order to avert inconvenience being suffered by the citizens after anti-encroachment operation in different parts of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to officers concerned to lift the debris of demolished structures from roads in order to avert inconvenience being suffered by the citizens after anti-encroachment operation in different parts of Hyderabad.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday, he said the anti-encroachment campaign is in progress on the orders of the court, however the debris which appeared on roads as a result of demolition of illegal structures are causing difficulties to passersby and vehicles.

In order to avert inconvenience to citizens as well as traffic jams and choking of drain lines, the debris should be lifted soon after demolition of illegal structures during anti-encroachment operation, he emphasized. In case of any issue of choking drain lines due to debris, action will be initiated against the officers of SBCA, WASA and HMC, he maintained.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to prepare a comprehensive strategy with intimation to his office that the places which were cleared from encroachment could not be occupied by encroachers in future.

The Commissioner also asked officers of the Building Control Authority to submit a report to him about irregularities and granting permission of commercializing the non commercial land and illegal construction of shops. Efforts should be made to point out all illegally constructed houses and shops should with immediate action demolition of these unauthorized structures, he directed.

He also directed the Managing Director WASA Saleemuddin to ensure cleanliness and proper drainage system in Hyderabad particularly in Latifabad Unit-2. He also directed him to submit the details about the current status of pumping stations with old and new drainage lines. The Commissioner also underlined the need for desilting of all drain lines before the start of rains.