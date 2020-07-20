Commissioner asks measures for SITE beautification

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to initiate measures for beautification of SITE Hyderabad with removal of all encroachments on drain lines of the area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to initiate measures for beautification of SITE Hyderabad with removal of all encroachments on drain lines of the area.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday regarding the issues of SITE Hyderabad which attended among others by the Managing Director SITE Pervez Ahmed Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Chief Engineer Works and Services Akhtar Dawatch.

The Commissioner underlined the need of coordinated efforts of all concerned departments for removal of all encroachments on drain lines of SITE Hyderabad in accordance to orders of the Water Commission of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Due security will be provided to staff which will assign for anti-encroachment campaign in the area, the Commissioner assured adding that besides removal of encroachments, the de-silting of the drain lines should also be carried out at the earliest.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to have consultation with all stakeholders and prepare a comprehensive plan for beautification of SITE Hyderabad. The plan should focus tree plantation in the area as well as restoration of green belts, he added.

The Commissioner also emphasized the need of restoration of Hill Park of SITE Hyderabad. The Managing Director SITE should prepare a proposal in this regard and form a committee comprising of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Chief Engineer Works and Services and representatives of SITE with the task to conduct survey of the area and submit its report for implementation, he added.