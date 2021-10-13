UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Metro Corporation Officials To Solve People's Problems

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:59 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Wednesday said the officers of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur should take all possible steps to provide facilities to the people and address their legitimate complaints properly.

He said the strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal transactions. The commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that in case of complaints related to Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur, citizens can contact Commissioner's Office on 062-9250538 and 0341-0922057.

