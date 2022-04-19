UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks New Industrial Units To Be Built Along With Plantations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday said that new industrial units should be constructed along with environment-friendly measures including extensive tree planting to solve the problems of environmental pollution

While addressing the meeting of the Environment Committee, the commissioner issued orders for approval of 11 new petrol pumps in Bahawalpur district, 41 in Rahim Yar Khan district, and 20 new petrol pumps in Bahawalnagar district.

The meeting also approved the establishment of 11 poultry control sheds in Rahim Yar Khan district and 4 in Bahawalnagar district.

Similarly, approval for the construction of 2 commercial buildings in the Bahawalpur district and 2 commercial buildings in the Rahim Yar Khan district was also given.

The commissioner directed that all the new business centers should ensure environment-friendly steps and promote tree planting along with their installations.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas and Prof. Dr. Abdul Rafay Chaudhry.

